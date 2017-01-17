Master Your Mind, Body & Soul At These Yoga Studios

Is there really a better way to balance your mind, body and soul than yoga? In fact, most workouts do end with a little bit of yoga and stretching.
If you’re ready to jump (and stretch) onto the bandwagon, check out these yoga classes in Gurgaon.
You can’t talk about yoga without mentioning the famous centre, Sivananda Yoga Centre. There is a yoga programme for everyone here and if you want to take your yoga practice to the next level, you can go in for the teaching courses.
Price: INR 2,500 per month.
Relax your body and mind with a session of yoga at Suhasini's. Be it traditional yoga, therapeutic yoga, power yoga or pre-natal yoga, there’s a class for everyone here.
Price: INR 3,000 per month.
Take your downward facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) outdoors at Arya Power Yoga Academy. There is something about practicing yoga outdoors that just makes you feel whole and in sync with nature.
Price: INR 3,000 per month (Monday to Friday) and INR 2,500 per month (3 days a week).
Achieve your wellness needs at Ozone. Already known as a fitness and spa chain with many outlets across the city, they offer a wide range of fitness services, including hatha yoga.
Price: INR 50K for three months.
