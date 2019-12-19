Farzi Cafe, that offers a modern touch to Indian cuisine by using molecular gastronomy, has given us yet another reason to visit them! They are hosting an enchanting experience full of sufiana harmonies which will be performed by the Swaraag group. Get ready to let Swaraag transform your evening with their beautiful folk and fusion flair!
You Can’t Miss This Event At Farzi Cafe With Sufi Music & Epic Indian Food
What’s Happening?
Why Should I Attend?
Why would you want to miss a chance to indulge in gastronomical delights while listening to Swaraag add new layers to traditional classics? This musical performance will stir all the right notes! So, block your calendar for 19th December right away to witness a band that has performed before millions across the globe (including in France and UK) . With proficiency in Rajasthani Folk Fusion, Sufi Fusion, Instrumental Fusion, and Bollywood Mashup, we’re sure that you’ll be in for a good, good time.
Pro-Tip
Tickets are priced at INR 500, and we would totally recommend that you reserve your spot pronto.
Price
₹500 only
