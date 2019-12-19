You Can’t Miss This Event At Farzi Cafe With Sufi Music & Epic Indian Food

Why would you want to miss a chance to indulge in gastronomical delights while listening to Swaraag add new layers to traditional classics? This musical performance will stir all the right notes! So, block your calendar for 19th December right away to witness a band that has performed before millions across the globe (including in France and UK) . With proficiency in Rajasthani Folk Fusion, Sufi Fusion, Instrumental Fusion, and Bollywood Mashup, we’re sure that you’ll be in for a good, good time.

