Relish The Best Hummus Pita In Town At This Outlet In GK

Baris is the best pick in Delhi to relish Mediterranean and Turkish cuisine. Being a vegetarian, I was amazed at their varieties of veg dishes. Right from the ambience, decor, service and food, everything was perfect. The terrace area is very beautiful and appealing- perfect for a date. My top picks- 1) Hummus with Sesame Pita Bread- This was definitely the star dish here. Hummus with fluffy sesame pita bread is highly recommended. The preparation was authentic. 2) Veg Pide: Was brilliant. It was made with toppings of grilled veggies and roasted sesame seeds. Every bite of it was full of deliciousness. 3) Mantar Kabab: Mushroom kababs which were very soft and had a rich taste of mushrooms. 4) Mezze Platter: Such a colourful platter which is a must try for all vegetarians. All dips were freshly made and each dip had a different unique flavour. This place has sufi nights also, so do check out.