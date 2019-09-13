The outside seating has my heart. The lush green lawn, away from the honking of cars, Rustique feels like you're having a good cup of coffee in a resort. The atmosphere in the evening has a charm of its own. Lights and slow music makes this one a perfect date spot. Make sure to try Mocha with whipped cream, the best one I've had in Delhi. Totally Instagram worthy cafe! A must visit.
You Gotta Take Your Partner Out For A Coffee Date!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The service can be quick!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Bae
Also On Rustique
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)