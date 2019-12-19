You’ll Fall In Love With This Bookstore In Galleria Market

We love quaint bookstores that thrive solely on the love for reading. While mostly the Bahrisons in Galleria ends up attracting the ‘bibliophile’ crowd in Gurgaon, this small bookstore in the same market has my heart. The Galleria Bookshop has been around for some ten odd years, and the owners are the sweetest people who believe in keeping their collection unique and diverse. Apart from the new releases (that you can find across most bookstores) there were some beautiful editions of classics, ones that are too precious to part from, extensive collection of poetry books, and some rare books that would just find you on their own. The kids section of the bookstore not only gave me a major throwback to my childhood, but also gave me the warm feeling that there are bookstores out there making sure they keep only the best possible stories on the shelves for the young ones to read. The place, with it’s beautiful books across all genres, reminded me so much of ‘Fact and Fiction’, the bookstore in Khan Market that got shut a few years ago. Ask the store owners for their recommendations, and they’d be happy to tell you of a few you mustn’t miss. They’d be even happier if you sit with them for a cup of coffee and have a chat about books and beyond.