You'll Swear By This Lip & Cheek Palette For Make-Up On The Fly

That it's essentially getting several lippies for the price of one. Their new Sealed With A Kiss palette a smart way to get more make-up for less. They have a range of four palettes {my favourite is Bold n Beautiful, because it features a plethora of nudes, pinks and reds, and gives you the maximum range}. The best thing about these is how compact they are; you're essentially carrying a tiny square that gives you six, diverse colours and weighs practically nothing. They also double as cheek palettes and while I, personally, haven't used them as blush yet {not much of a blush kinda gal}, I'm told it lends itself well to it. Also, it's fairly reasonably priced, and while the application takes some dedication {and can be painstaking}, the payoff is certainly worth it.