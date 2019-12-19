Bang in the middle of the neighbourhood, Satya Niketan’s newest offering on the café scene is Young Wild Free, which offers generous portions, and chill, relaxed vibes.
Young Wild Free for Fare That's Easy on the Pocket
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DHAULA KUAN
Must Eat
The menu has tongue-in-cheek names, case in point- the Light My Fire Cottage Cheese Burger, and the X&Y Pizza. We recommend the Young Wild Free in-house special burger {you can kill the chef if you don’t like it, or so they boast}, served with a generous portion of fries, and the Count on me Piri Piri Chicken pizza. Both delish!
Must Drink
The November Rain mojito–served in huge mason jars–is a definite win. It’s available in different fruit-based flavours; take your time to choose. The Rock n’ Roll Kit Kat shake is also winning for when you want something sweeter.
What We Loved
Best known for their casual atmosphere and the pocket-friendly food, go here to relax during Sunday brunch when you want to take it super easy. The wood panelling, floor seating and numerous posters adorning the walls lend a very casual and comfy vibe to the scene.
What Didn’t Impress Us
The unisex bathroom is entirely too small to accommodate even one person fully. Boo.
Best Time to Visit
Open from 11am to 11pm, we recommend getting in for an early dinner, as the college crowd usually keeps the place jam-packed in daylight hours. Bon appetit!
