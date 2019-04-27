Your Quest For Gluten Free Meal Ends Here!

Sanadige is offering everything you are looking for from coastal food specialties like Malwani food to Maharashtra, Konkan food from Goa and Mangalorean from Dakshin Karnataka. The sea food is all over menu and moreover you’ll be in surprise once you’ll see vegetarian dishes options. The best part is that their new menu widely caters to those averse to gluten. The manager, staff and the chef all are amazing in what they do and you’ll love their service and the whole ambiance! From fish fry to chicken ghee roast in starters to Mangalorean Mutton Curry & Malabar stew in main course; every dish is superbly delicious & worth trying. Do ask for their sukhi roti (crispy form of roti) and neer dosa to eat the gravy! Not to miss: Elaneer Payasam & Ragi Mani in desserts!