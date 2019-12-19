Your Search For A Romantic And A Peaceful Cafe At Hudson Lane Is Over!

Absolutely brilliant food with a calm serene vibe. TLC is a perfect place for couples with it’s soothing and sweet ambience. Finally, it’s the time to get out of your homes and experience it for what it truly is. With a cosy, peaceful and a brightly lit place inside and out with humble service- this one’s full of happy vibes. Coming to our favourite part now. Food! You get a lot of options here ranging from ice cream rolls, sundaes, sizzlers, all day breakfast, pizzas and a lot more. If you are fond of sizzlers, try out their pan-fried chicken breast. Totally worth the money. If you fancy pizzas, you will drool all over their BBQ chicken pizza. For drinks, they’ve got a huge list of options. Try out their green apple shooter and for shakes, KitKat and oreo shake!