You've Gotta Try The Norwegian Sushi At Town Hall In Khan Market

Casual Dining

Town Hall

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

60 & 61, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

Pro-tip

Go there with a huge appetite because it's going to be a really big meal.

I liked

Everything. The sushi is delicious, as are the dim sums and appetisers. We particularly loved the pork belly, which was made to perfection and totally worth a try. The sushi, of course, was unique and tasty.

More Info

Wash down the food with some of their amazing cocktails and walk out a happy soul.

