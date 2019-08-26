Gorge On Some Amazing Sushi & Dimsums At Yum Yum Cha

Yum Yum Cha in Khan Market is one of my favourite places to gorge on sushi and dimsums. A few days ago I spotted Yum Yum Cha in Select City Walk, Saket. I started my meal with the drinks aptly called “fun bottles”. The tangy Pink Pomelo and Thai Orange and Kaffir Lime are my favourite drinks. For food, apart from gorging on my usual favourites, Butter Garlic Prawn Dimsums, Crystal Duck dimsums, Rock & Roll Sushi and Spicy Basil Rice Stone Bowl—I also tried some newly introduced, delectable dishes such as rock shrimp shake, half tuna-half avocado pizza, salmon on fire, crispy corn cakes, Cheung fun and scallop rolls. For desserts, I had their amazing mochi ice cream in pan and chocolate flavours and the banoffee sushi, which is a tasty and creative addition to the menu. The service at the Saket outlet was impeccable. It was yet another yummy experience at Yum Yum Cha. Can’t wait to visit again!