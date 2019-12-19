Get Customised Cakes & Desserts By The Cake Company At Your Doorstep!

If you’re looking for amazing desserts, cakes, cookies, and more, then The Cake Company (TCC) is your saviour. What’s great is that they home deliver across Delhi NCR. Based out of Gurgaon, The Cake Company is a unique bakery run by a sister duo and has a wide range of classic cakes, designer cakes, desserts, and even gluten-free healthy cakes. I’d recommend trying their famous, 10 Layer Chocolate Cake, just can’t praise it enough. A special shout-out for their Deconstructed Tubs, which are essentially layered desserts with unique flavours and great packaging. The most important aspect is that they deliver, so get started on planning that special occasion because the ninjas at TCC are here to make it amazing. Their menu is extensive, and they customise each and every detail for special occasions and much more. They have gifting solutions for every occasion like baby showers, wedding or birthdays. It’s commendable when you get solutions for any sort of event or soirée! These guys have got your back. 🎂 You can hit them up on Instagram or their website for more information on how to make your next indulgence happen.