I found these yummy chocolate fudge jars by Decadenz in Sector 29, the food truck hub. Available in cute quirky colourful mason jars, the packaging attracted me to it instantly. I tried the Oreo and peanut butter flavours - both were totally delicious and melt-in-the-mouth. I couldn't stop until i had finished the entire jar.
Indulge With These Yummy Gooey Chocolate Fudge Jars From Decadenz
The brand is currently available in sector 29 and will be available online and in other retail stores soon!
