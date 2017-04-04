Indulge With These Yummy Gooey Chocolate Fudge Jars From Decadenz

I found these yummy chocolate fudge jars by Decadenz in Sector 29, the food truck hub. Available in cute quirky colourful mason jars, the packaging attracted me to it instantly. I tried the Oreo and peanut butter flavours - both were totally delicious and melt-in-the-mouth. I couldn't stop until i had finished the entire jar.

The brand is currently available in sector 29 and will be available online and in other retail stores soon!