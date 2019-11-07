This Street-Side Stall In Okhla Sells The Prettiest Stoles & Shawls

The narrow and bustling streets of Jamia Nagar are full of clothing stores, eateries, street vendors, and of course, people milling about, and amidst all this rush, we found Zaid Bhai. What makes him special, you ask? Well, he sells the most beautiful stoles and shawls that we have come across in a while and safe to say, they're super affordable too.

The stoles at Zaid Bhai's stall come in all sorts of colours, from muted whites, royal blues to bright pinks and reds. They're all digitally printed, have flowery patterns on them, and are made out of synthetic fabric, but one that feels soft on the skin and does not irritate it. The stoles have a length of two metres and are priced at INR 200.

With winters fast approaching, the beautiful shawls at Zaid Bhai's shop are also something worth checking out. These are again digitally printed, on a thicker fabric, and mostly come in off-white and white tones. The shawls are priced at INR 350.

Zaid Bhai's stall is a permanent fixture located opposite S.K. Fast Foods in Jamia Nagar. It is open from 11 AM - 9 PM and Jamia Milia Islamia is the nearest metro station.