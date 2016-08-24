Lebanese Restaurant Zizo Opens in Gurgaon

Start with a salad, which is the usual mantra when in the Middle East. Zizo knows what we like, and made us a spicy Moutabal; flame grilled aubergines squished up with tahini, killer white sesame, paste and tossed with diced veggies and wee bits of green chillies.

If you want to skip the spice and stay true to the food culture of this place, their Fattoush Salad is spot on. Crunchy veggies, fresh cilantro and mint and crispy bits of toasted pita; delicious, we say. Add a side of Hot Mezze {non-vegetarian} to the mix, which includes a couple of lamb pies, chicken kibbeh, mini zaatar pizzas and cheese rolls served with a garlic dip and hot sauce. There’s a vegetarian version of the platter as well, which has falafel, a slew of Mediterranean dips and the freshest pita this side of town.

If this isn’t enough to fill you up, don’t sweat it, there’s a whole load of main course dishes to be had! You could go with their version of Mediterranean pizzas called Man’oushe, out of which the finest has got to be the Lahm Bi’Ajeen; a thin-crust pita pizza topped with minced lamb and served with spicy yogurt.

For a larger main course, try the pastas if you must, but we say skip straight to the Grilled Lamb Kebabs; super juicy, fairly authentic and perfect with the dips and bread. Finish with their Cheese Kunafa and feel the good vibes of the Middle East deep in your belly.