Affordable Dorms & More: This Backpackers Hostel Is Colourful & Spacious

Zostel Jaipur raised the bar of entertainment for me. Regardless whether you are on a solo trip or with a group, you're gonna enjoy your stay. Mr Ishaan, Miss Sanchi & Mr Sakir were great hosts! The concept is the same as hostels in Colleges. You will never be alone, there is always someone and the entertainment is always at peak regardless of it being situated next to a Police Station. Though the time we visited the pink city was under curfew and no internet service was available but still, we hardly used our mobile phones. It is a two-storey building and located nearby to almost every place there is to visit in Jaipur. You can just walk outside and shop in zohri market of Pink city. There are many games such as ludo, chess, drums and guitar to play (if you can) for visitors in common room. They also have everyday activities scheduled for visitors, which includes trekking, clubbing, dine in etc. to keep the place entertaining. More than visiting Jaipur's authentic places I enjoyed my stay at zostel as there is always something happening.