This Fab Srinagar Hostel Gives You A Comfy Stay For As Low As INR 550

Located in Nishat, this one is a gorgeous white building with a lawn sprawled in front—full of picnic tables and ample room for a bonfire. Given the location, mesmerising views are a given, but there is also stunning artwork on their walls, be it Kashmiri women enjoying their tea, or a waterfall.

They’ve got deluxe private rooms, female dorms, twin bed mix dorms and eight-bed mixed dorms—all super comfy. Also, the washrooms are clean—you won’t have to worry about that here. They’ll also give you lockers (which can comfortably accommodate large-sized backpacks). We can already see ourselves doing yoga early in the morning followed by the veg breakfast they serve, enjoy a warm cup of kahwah by noon, chiling (or jamming) with strangers in the carpeted common area by night and exploring the beautiful location at our leisure.



PS. They’ve made sure to pick a location that’s safe, yet convenient for all kinds of travellers.