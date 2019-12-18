Basheer Bagh

Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Meadow Mastii

Tandoori Coffee? A New Taste For All Coffee Lovers
Basheer Bagh
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Ohri's Silver Metro

Lunch At Ohri's Silver Metro Never Fails To Amaze One!
Basheer Bagh
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

The Shack

Load Up On Shack Party Wear, Football Jerseys & Sashes At This Budget Store In Koti
Basheer Bagh
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores

Hyderguda Nursery

This Hyderguda Nursery Has Over 60 Types Of Plants & Garden Accessories
Basheer Bagh
Toy Stores
Toy Stores

Tootpado

Action Figures Of Naruto To Quirky Stationery: This Hyderabadi Online Store Is Making Us Go Nuts
Basheer Bagh
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores

Bidri Crafts

Earrings To Wall Decor: We Found Gorgeous Bidriware At This Compact Sized Store
Basheer Bagh
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Cafe Bahar

Biryani Or Irani Chai! What Do You Love The Most At This Iconic Cafe Turned Restaurant?
Basheer Bagh
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores

Myro Farms

For Indoor Plants, Seeds, & Planters: Check Out This Gardening Store In Hyderguda
Hyderguda
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores

The Garden Store

Peacock Planters, Terrariums & Bamboo: This Store Is A Hit Among Gardening Enthusiasts
Hyderguda
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Mushi Designers

Pashmina To Raw Silk: This Store Sells Pakistani Couture & They Are Gorgeous
Abids
Gyms
Gyms

Gold's Gym

This Popular Gym In Hyderabad Will Help You Get That Million Dollar Bod
Himayath Nagar
Accessories
Accessories

Cute Leather Exporters

Men, This Tiny Shop Has Trendy Leather Merch For Your Biking Adventures
Cafes
Cafes

Ghrelin Cafe & Patisserie

Spiced Chicken Kheema Pizza To Giant Cupcakes, There's A New Patisserie In Town
Himayath Nagar
Cafes
Cafes

Skyway Drive In & Restaurant

Graffiti On Walls & Awesome Kiosks: Get To This Hyderguda Drive In With Your Squad
Himayath Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Zudio

For All Things Clothing, Shop Guilt Free At This Budget Store In Basheer Bagh
Abids
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Ohri's Eatmor - Ohri's Banjara

Have You Tried Malabar Chicken Pizza From Ohri's Yet?
Banjara Hills
Cafes
Cafes

Ohri's Eatmor OCC

Satiate Your Craving For Cakes & Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour
Adarsh Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Balikaa fashions

Buy Quirky Skirts, Tops, Jackets & Co-Ord Sets From This Tiny Store In Abids On A Budget
Abids
Boutiques
Boutiques

Basil Creations

Get Ikat Lehengas & Blouses Custom Made From This Chic Boutique In Hyderguda
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Breya

Looking For Kurtis That Will Take You From 9-5? Give This Store In Himayathnagar A Try
Himayath Nagar
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores

Crocs

Casual Shoes, Slippers & Sandals: These Footwear Are Ideal For Monsoons
Himayath Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Gavins

Sherwanis, Suits & Juttis: This Budget Store Will Make A Man Out Of Lads
Abids
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies

Aman Crockery House

Chinese Vases & Chic Cutlery: This Crockery Store In Himayathnagar Is A City Secret
Himayath Nagar
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops

Chaahat Fashion Jewellery

This Store In Hyderguda Is A One Stop Shop For All Our Festive Jewellery
Himayath Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

The Budapest Bakehouse

Chill Out With Chimney Cones, Budapest Is Now In Himayat Nagar
Himayath Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Balaji Chat

Love Street Food? This Chaat Corner Serves Bread Toast That You Just Can't Miss
Accessories
Accessories

Belleza

Go On A Quirky Accessory Haul At This Cutesy Store In Himayathnagar
Himayath Nagar
