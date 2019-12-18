Explore
Malakpet
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Malakpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Istanbul
Enjoy Amazing Turkish Quick Bites At This Outlet In Moosarambagh!
Malakpet
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions
Raymond's Tomb
Mark It! This Two-Century-Old Monument In Malakpet Is A Great Attraction Spot
Malakpet
Bakeries
Bakeries
Gateau By Ajitha
This Cake Artist Whips Up A Storm With Her Customised Cakes, Brownies & Tea Time Cakes
Malakpet
Cafes
Cafes
Moon Bean Cafe & Bar
Drop By This Restaurant To Explore An Amazing Sunday Brunch With Pretty Interiors
Malakpet
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Sesodia Gems & Handicrafts
Take Home Antique Collectibles From Across The Globe From This 80-Year-Old Store In Patthergatti
Street Food
Street Food
Munshi Naan
Old Is Gold! Taste A Special Kind Of Naan At This 168-Year-Old Shop At INR 14 Only
Museums
Museums
Salar Jung Museum
With Collectibles From Across The World, This Museum Is Full Of Nizami History
Museums
Museums
Purani Haveli
Have You Walked Through The World's Longest Wardrobe Inside Purani Haveli Yet?
Red Hills
Libraries
Libraries
Telangana State Central Library
This Public Library Is Located In A 127-Year-Old Heritage Building & It's A Reader's Delight
Afzal Gunj
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Wedtree
Ikat Purses, Brass Idols & Home Decor: This Gifting Brand Makes All Things Eco-Friendly
Jam Bagh
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Masha Allah Shami Parata
Have You Tried The Shami Kebab At This Hole In The Wall Eatery Near Charminar?
Other
Other
Hyderabad
Best News Ever: Hyderabad Ranked Best City To Live In India For Fifth Year In A Row
Hyderabad
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gokul Chat
When In Hyderabad, Don't Miss Relishing Street Food & Kulfi At This Iconic Chaat Corner
Koti
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
New Bright Shoe Mart
Grab Kolhapuri Chappal & Juttis From This Shoe Store In The Old City
Other
Other
Pigeons Welfare Association
Get To This Secret Spot In Sultan Bazar & Have Your Masakali Moment With Pigeons
Koti
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Nayaab
This Typical Hyderabadi Style Cafe Serves Local Hyderabadi dishes
Ghansi Bazaar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Rambharose - Bhattad Ki Idli
Get Your Brekkie Scene Sorted At This Tiny Eatery!
Kachiguda
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Sana Shoe Point
Go Boho: Style Your Outfits With Kolhapuri Chappals & Juttis From This Store
Ghansi Bazaar
Accessories
Accessories
Bajaj Enterprises
Tan Handbags, Totes & Slings: We're Bagging Loads From This Wholesale Store
Koti
Book Stores
Book Stores
United Book Stall
Check Out This Book Stall In Koti For Textbooks, Guides & Novels At Slashed Prices
Koti
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Shahi Libas
This Wedding Season, Be A Headturner With Suits & Sherwanis From This Store In Old City
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
Badshahi Ashoorkhana
This 425-Year-Old Mourning Place In Ghansi Bazaar Is Worth Paying A Visit
Ghansi Bazaar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Shadab
From Delicious Kebabs to Lazeez Biryani, Have You Eaten At This Iconic Hotel?
Ghansi Bazaar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Gajanan Cloth Store
This 75-Year-Old-Store In Sultan Bazaar Has Elegant Madhuparkam Sets, Sarees & Dhotis For Wedding Rituals
Hyderguda
