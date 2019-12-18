Explore
Kalikapur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalikapur
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Boutiques
Accessories
Dessert Parlours
Delivery Services
Home Décor Stores
Salons
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
3 Cheers
This Restaurant In Kalikapur Is Perfect For A Dinner Date With Family And Friends
Kalikapur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kanteenwala
Kanteenwala At Your Rescue For Some Fusion Style Dishes!
Kalikapur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shaam-E-Awadh
Indulge In Scrumptious Food As Shaam-E-Awadh Opens A New Outlet
Kalikapur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Hubb
Peeps, Gather Your Squad & Visit The Hubb For Tasty Quick Bites & More
Kalikapur
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Mishti Katha
Love Dessert With A Twist? Try Sondesh Cakes From Mishti Katha
Kalikapur
Laundry Services
Laundry Services
Dip N Dry
Have You Been To Kolkata's First Live Laundry? And Best Of All, It’s Eco-Friendly!
Kalikapur
Book Stores
Book Stores
Book Tuk
Delia Smith, Dickens, Ray: BookTuk Has It All, And They Sell Books By The Kilo!
E.M Bypass
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Aronnyok
This Kolkata Boutique Takes Care Of All Your Modern Indian Apparel Needs
Haltu
Libraries
Libraries
Bookplanet
Bibliophile Or Not, This New Children's Library Is All Set To Be
Santoshpur
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Bunny Arts
Handcrafted Glass Lanterns To Ceramics: Bunny Arts Has Stunning Home Decor Products
Santoshpur
Bakeries
Bakeries
Townhouse 10
Grab Yourself Some Organic & Gluten-Free Cakes, Cookies & Cupcakes At Townhouse 10 In Ajoy Nagar
Kolkata
Boutiques
Boutiques
Ichchhapuron
Pants, Tops & Dresses: Get That Perfect Outfit Stitched At This Boutique
Kolkata
Tattoo Parlour
Tattoo Parlour
Tattoo Creed
Get Inked At This Freehand Tattoo Studio In Kolkata
Dhakuria
Pet Care
Pet Care
Paw Path
Kolkata Pet Lab, Paw Path, Will Help You Keep Tabs Of Your Furry Baby's Health
Travel Services
Travel Services
Let Us Go
Too Busy To Plan Date Night? These Guys Will Do It For You
Homestays
Homestays
Novelty Guest House
Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
Bakeries
Bakeries
Meraki Artisan Cheese & Rustic Bakes
It's Indeed Cheesy-Licious, Kolkata Gets It's First Artisanal Cheese & Dessert Parlour In Dhakuria
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Grill Inn
From Pizzas To Amazing Foot Long, This Place Serves Amazing Quick Bites!
Santoshpur
Hotels
Hotels
The Gateway Hotel
Enjoy Some Amazing Savoury & Sweet Treats At Deli With Your Bae
Kasba
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Nanighar
Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? Not Anymore! The Nanighar App Is Here To The Rescue
Kasba
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
Bars
Bars
Chili's Grill & Bar
Beat The Monday Blues At Chilis With Their Fab 1+1 Offer {On Food & Drinks}
Shantipally
Accessories
Accessories
Fenasia
The New Collection From This Label Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Drawstring Bag
East Kolkata Township
Spas
Spas
The Thai Spa
Hot Stone Therapy To Lomi Lomi Massage, The Thai Spa Has It All
Shantipally
