Kalikapur

3 Cheers

This Restaurant In Kalikapur Is Perfect For A Dinner Date With Family And Friends
Kalikapur
Kanteenwala

Kanteenwala At Your Rescue For Some Fusion Style Dishes!
Kalikapur
Shaam-E-Awadh

Indulge In Scrumptious Food As Shaam-E-Awadh Opens A New Outlet
Kalikapur
The Hubb

Peeps, Gather Your Squad & Visit The Hubb For Tasty Quick Bites & More
Kalikapur
Mishti Katha

Love Dessert With A Twist? Try Sondesh Cakes From Mishti Katha
Kalikapur
Dip N Dry

Have You Been To Kolkata's First Live Laundry? And Best Of All, It’s Eco-Friendly!
Kalikapur
Book Tuk

Delia Smith, Dickens, Ray: BookTuk Has It All, And They Sell Books By The Kilo!
E.M Bypass
Aronnyok

This Kolkata Boutique Takes Care Of All Your Modern Indian Apparel Needs
Haltu
Bookplanet

Bibliophile Or Not, This New Children's Library Is All Set To Be
Santoshpur
Bunny Arts

Handcrafted Glass Lanterns To Ceramics: Bunny Arts Has Stunning Home Decor Products
Santoshpur
Townhouse 10

Grab Yourself Some Organic & Gluten-Free Cakes, Cookies & Cupcakes At Townhouse 10 In Ajoy Nagar
Kolkata
Ichchhapuron

Pants, Tops & Dresses: Get That Perfect Outfit Stitched At This Boutique
Kolkata
Tattoo Creed

Get Inked At This Freehand Tattoo Studio In Kolkata
Dhakuria
Paw Path

Kolkata Pet Lab, Paw Path, Will Help You Keep Tabs Of Your Furry Baby's Health
Let Us Go

Too Busy To Plan Date Night? These Guys Will Do It For You
Novelty Guest House

Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
Meraki Artisan Cheese & Rustic Bakes

It's Indeed Cheesy-Licious, Kolkata Gets It's First Artisanal Cheese & Dessert Parlour In Dhakuria
Grill Inn

From Pizzas To Amazing Foot Long, This Place Serves Amazing Quick Bites!
Santoshpur
The Gateway Hotel

Enjoy Some Amazing Savoury & Sweet Treats At Deli With Your Bae
Kasba
Nanighar

Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? Not Anymore! The Nanighar App Is Here To The Rescue
Kasba
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China

You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
Chili's Grill & Bar

Beat The Monday Blues At Chilis With Their Fab 1+1 Offer {On Food & Drinks}
Shantipally
Fenasia

The New Collection From This Label Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Drawstring Bag
East Kolkata Township
The Thai Spa

Hot Stone Therapy To Lomi Lomi Massage, The Thai Spa Has It All
Shantipally
