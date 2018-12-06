The Wooden Stage in Vile Parle is Mumbai’s first dedicated aerial silk institute wherein you can sign up to learn the art of aerial silk, urban hip-hop, contemporary and even jazz.
Fly Free: Try Gravity-Defying Aerial Silk Acrobatics At This Vile Parle Studio
The Wooden Stage was started off by Shruti Jasani and Paras Sharma in 2011. As an institute, thy provide professional and technical training in the art of aerial acrobatics. You know how you suspend yourself in the air on the silk sheets? You can get trained here to do just that.
Why aerial anything? The aerial acrobatics are great for anyone who’s looking to strengthen their core. The training includes all of the routines which’ll help you in building body strength, flexibility, style and of course, do something super unique.
At the Wooden Stage you can sign up for their courses, and of course learn the beautiful art of hanging by the silk sheets. It’s a good workout for people looking to loose weight and achieve their flexibility goals as well. Aerial silk, in that sense, is a great apparatus. The studio offers classes for kids, and adults alike. The aerial gymnastics for adults is INR 2,400 per month {four sessions}, and floor gymnastics for INR 2,000 per month {four sessions}.
Seen those beautiful people up in the air doing all sorts of moves and always wondered what’s it like? Create your own experience, and spice up your life. We tried aerial yoga too, so if you want to some guidance, check it out.
