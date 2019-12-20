BYOB is a small outlet in Andheri, offering everything various types of Burger and Sandwiches. If you are an Avengers fan and love burgers. Today I have an awesome suggestion for you. Try this fiery hulk burger which consists of paneer, cheese, onion, jalapeño and hot sauce. I assure you this burger won't disappoint you.
This Fiery Hulk Burger Surely Won't Disappoint You, Drop By Byob Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Available Online
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
