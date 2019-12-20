This Fiery Hulk Burger Surely Won't Disappoint You, Drop By Byob Now!

Fast Food Restaurants

BYOB

Andheri West, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1, Opp. Lotus Grandeur Building, Veera Desai Area, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

BYOB is a small outlet in Andheri, offering everything various types of Burger and Sandwiches. If you are an Avengers fan and love burgers. Today I have an awesome suggestion for you. Try this fiery hulk burger which consists of paneer, cheese, onion, jalapeño and hot sauce. I assure you this burger won't disappoint you.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

