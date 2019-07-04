Best Authentic Punjabi Food! A Heaven For North Indian Food Lovers

Oyye kake! The best Punjabi food ever tasted. The restaurant is outlet located in the fort. The other outlet is at lower Parel. The best home-like and proper Punjabi food is available here. The pure veg restaurant is a must-visit restaurant. The restaurant has a sitting capacity of around 30-40 people and its quite full at lunchtime. The place has a really nice and cosy ambience and the staff here also knows the dishes properly. Staff's recommendations are really good. They are really friendly. The menu has a really nice variety in appetizers, paratha and kulcha. Their dal Makhani is highly recommended. Also, their beverages and desserts are amazing. Out of their amazing menu, we tried: Makkai taco: The Mexican tacos have a little twist of the Punjab spices. The beans and corn along with the cheese have got a nice taste. The tacos along with the tomato salsa sauce were just perfect. The beans were cooked properly and the crunch of tacos was perfect. Motiya malai seekh: a newly designed kababs are really nice in taste. The tandoor style seekh kababs were amazing. Served along with cabbage and tomato salad. Papadi paneer cheese shots: The paneer and cheese cigar shots were so soft. The presentation was perfect. Soft papadi shots were melting in the mouth. A perfect for cheese and paneer lovers. Along with the starters, we had 2 types of lassi and the best part of the meal was this only. The thickest lassi along with the dry fruits and the Mango chunks were just delightful. The true summer busters. Mango lassi was season special. Cheese mutter paratha: the mains here have a really nice variety of paratha and kulcha along with the veg Currys. Also if you wish to have only paratha or kulcha it will be served with dal Makhani, curd/chole respectively. The taste was dal Makhani along with the cheese paratha was just pure heaven. Must try. Kake di thali: Their thali is also amazing. The choice of paratha along with 1 bowl of dal Makhani, 1 bowl of chole, 1 bowl of paneer sabji along with one dessert, rice and chaas was perfect for a perfect lunch. Must have. In the end, the desserts also had a nice variety. Among all we tried, Rabdi: the best dessert from their menu. A sweet and perfectly textured dessert. And Phirni: a traditional dessert to have. Perfect sweet and good in quantity. A must-have thing in the restaurant. Overall had a great time with friends at oye kake. Thanks to the management for hospitality and mouthwatering food. Specially thanks to Mr S. K. For the great suggestion and quick service.