Eh, What's up Doc?: Our Guide To The Best Carrot Cakes

img-gallery-featured

Looking for good carrot cakes in Mumbai? Right here, friend. Head over to these restaurants to enjoy a heart-warming slice. 

Kala Ghoda Café

This quaint café in Fort has some of the best desserts that we love to indulge in on our cheat days, and the carrot cake here comes highly recommended for these occasions. Served with orange rind cream, a warm slice is what you need as an instant pick-me-up. 

Cost: INR 200 


Cafes

Kala Ghoda Cafe

4.3

10, Ropewalk Lane, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

Birdsong Café

One of Birdsong's signature desserts is the carrot cake. The warm slice served to you is vegan, and has a generous quantity of nuts and fruits in it. Wish to eat cake without feeling too guilty? This one’s for you! 

Cost: INR 270 


Cafes

Birdsong Organic Cafe

4.1

Shop 1-5, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Village Shop

This café in Bandra is for those who’re watching their diets. If carrot cake is your preferred choice of dessert, head over to dive into healthy, maida-free carrot cake at The Village Shop! They also take orders for whole cakes which can be made with whole grain wheat or nut flour. 

Cost: INR 190 


Cafes

The Village Shop

4.3

Serpis Villa, 53, Near St. Andrews Church, Chimbai Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

The Yoga House

This popular health café has some of the best carrot cakes in town, and patrons swear by ityou’re your next visit, we highly recommend you order a slice of warm, cinnamon-y carrot cake made with spices, fresh carrots and minimal sugar. 

Cost: INR 130 


Cafes

The Yoga House

4.2

Nargis Villa, Opp. ICICI Bank, Sherly Rajan Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Green Village Café

This café in Andheri dishes out vegan carrot cake that is quite popular with the guests. If guilt-free indulgence is on your mind, we suggest heading down to this café and ordering yourself a slice of warm carrot cake!

Cost: INR 225 


Cafes

Green Village Cafe

4.6

1/42, Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Le Café

If you’re in Chembur, this café is a great place to enjoy a warm slice of carrot cake. Made with raisins, carrots and spices, this warm slice goes best along with a Morocan Mint Tea. 

Cost: INR 190 


Cafes

Le Cafe - Hotel Jewel Of Chembur

Hotel Jewel Of Chembur, Near Natraj Cinema, 1st Road, Chembur East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Pritam’s Global Cuisine

Located in Ghodbunder, this restaurant is known for its rich preparations of North Indian cuisine and continental fare, but if you’re here just for dessert, the carrot cake comes highly recommended. Drop in for a dessert date, or end a fabulous meal with a warm slice. 

Cost:  INR 310


Casual Dining

Pritam's Global Cuisine

4.0

Rosa Vista Building, Ground Floor, Shop 1 & 2, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default