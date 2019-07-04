Picture Perfect: Eight Larger-Than-Life Bollywood Murals In Mumbai You've Gotta See

This mural of Anarkali and her lover marked the beginning of the Bollywood Art Project. In April 2012, when Ranjit Singh wished to infuse the city of Bollywood with more Bollywood, he walked down Chapel Road and knocked on a stranger’s door. His request was certainly unfamiliar, if not strange – he wanted to borrow her wall. A catholic lady, she gave him her permission to lighten up the outside of her house with a character she didn’t know, from a cinema she didn’t watch. The very evening he got her ‘yes’, he began preparing the 23-feet-high wall at night, and ever since, this painting of Anarkali stands there.

How to get there: This is located near Duke’s restaurant, in front of Narona store on Chapel Road, Bandra