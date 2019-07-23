Quirky Decors & Scrumptious Dishes: Bombay Adda Speaks For Its Name

We had to drive back home, so we settled for mocktails over cocktails for the night at Bombay Adda. The ambiance is nice, with an open terrace space with inside seating and lounge too. They have 4 mocktails in the menu so we tried them all In & out – Mix Berries with Apple Cider Vinegar and Honey. Loved the refreshing taste Perfect Mix – Mix of Orange, Grapefruit, Rosemary & Lime. Heaven Door – Watermelon with Basil. Best combination in a mocktail. I am on the beach – Peach mixed Thai Ginger & Mint. Worth ordering For Starters, we had: Manchurian Chilly Dry – Theses were served in a form of Pattie then the usual form of balls. Chicken Satay – Four pieces of Chicken Satay served with peanut sauce. Loved the combination & the presentation. Perfect to go along with the drinks. Thai Basil Chicken – Loved the creaminess in the thick green gravy in which the soft chicken was coated. Worth ordering. Mains: Paneer Kurchan – Big size Paneer pieces tossed in thick creamy gravy. Loved the creaminess in the gravy. Laccha Paratha – Soft multilayer Butter Laccha Paratha to go with our gravy dish. Murg Lucknowi Dum Biryani – Now this is what I call presentation. It was served in a cute small cooker. Totally, Instagramable. Dessert: Baked Philadelphia Cheesecake – Desserts is something which I cannot miss. So, ended the meal with chef special Philadelphia cheesecake. It was just perfect.