Boot This: Kick Off Your Shopping Expedition With Feet First

Shoe Stores

Feet First

Seawoods Grand Central, Nerul, Navi Mumbai
Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 91-93, Station Road, Nerul, Navi Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

At first, we were almost skeptical about the super competitive pricing Feet First offers. Located on the Lower Ground floor of Seawoods Grand Central, this fairly large store fulfils a fairly large claim - their whole range of shoes costs no more than INR 1,500. Shelf after shelf is stacked with a veritable range of men’s and women’s footwear, from casual everyday wear to embellished pieces designed to complement traditional outfits. One would think you’d only find drab, bare basics in this price range, but that’s not the case here. There were super slinky pairs of boots, boots with studs, and sturdy flip-flops for guys, and loads of sandals, cute sneakers and printed flip flops for women. The range starts at INR 500. The kids’ range, though not really exhaustive, was quite nice as well. In case you need a new wallet, or belts, they also sell those. We think these would make for great gifts too, since they’re durable, useful, and not too pricey. So head here, and go crazy!

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1000

Best To Go With

Family, Bae

