Sweet Treats? This OG Place For Macarons Surely Never Disappoints!

I dont think it will br fair if i specify only selective names from the menu here because each and everything is just amazing there. Words wont be enough to explain it until and unless you go and eat there. Le 15 is just your place for your dessert cravings. They got so cute cute mini cupcakes and macroons just cant get over them. My favourite is the red velvet mini cupcake. Being a dessert lover i will be always biased for this place. Its pocket friendly. Their packaging is also too good. Just would like to thanks Pooja Dhingra for introducing us to such amazing things