It’s good to see that so many of us are turning to eco-friendly Diwali celebrations. Eco-friendly Diwali décor is the need of the hour, and these shops are here to ensure that we celebrate with minimal carbon footprint! Check out these stores that sell eco-friendly acrylic lights in Mumbai.
Stay Lit: Your Guide To Eco-Friendly Diwali Lights
It’s good to see that so many of us are turning to eco-friendly Diwali celebrations. Eco-friendly Diwali décor is the need of the hour, and these shops are here to ensure that we celebrate with minimal carbon footprint! Check out these stores that sell eco-friendly acrylic lights in Mumbai.
Shady Ideas
Shady Ideas in Andheri is a popular household name for lightning. Don’t be fooled by the simple exterior- this store in DN Nagar is super colourful inside, and the variety of offerings here will leave you spoiled for choice. They’re known for their beautiful lamps and shades and the millennial artwork on those, and if you’re looking for eco-friendly lighting this festive season they have eco-friendly acrylic lights on offer too! They specialize in curating lights with recycled acrylic that's fused with handmade paper, and each lamp here is protected with an eco-friendly sealant too.
Shrinidhi
Shrinidhi in Kandivali is a leading manufacturer of light and electrical products. If this Diwali has you worried about taking care in minimising carbon footprint, do your bit by using eco-friendly acrylic lights from this store in Kandivali.
Satguru Electricals
This store in Kalbadvi provides lighting solutions for consumers as well as large companies, with a focus on LED lights that conserve energy. The reliable, beautifully created lighting products are known for the quality, and if you are looking for something to spruce up your décor this Diwali, they’ll help you out with eco-friendly acrylic lighting too!
Bhavani Lights
Since it’s foundation in 1991, Bhavani Lights has been a popular name for lighting solutions in Mumbai. They keep in mind the energy conservation while designing their products, and are known for supplying LED lights to both corporates and homes. This Diwali, you can explore eco-friendly acrylic lighting with them too!
Comments (0)