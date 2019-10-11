Stay Lit: Your Guide To Eco-Friendly Diwali Lights

Shady Ideas in Andheri is a popular household name for lightning. Don’t be fooled by the simple exterior- this store in DN Nagar is super colourful inside, and the variety of offerings here will leave you spoiled for choice. They’re known for their beautiful lamps and shades and the millennial artwork on those, and if you’re looking for eco-friendly lighting this festive season they have eco-friendly acrylic lights on offer too! They specialize in curating lights with recycled acrylic that's fused with handmade paper, and each lamp here is protected with an eco-friendly sealant too.