Want One-Of-A-Kind Lehengas & Dresses? Find Gorgeous Fabrics At Khar Danda Road

If you've ever been on Khar-Danda road, chances are that you already have noticed a well-lit, colourful stretch of shops selling fabric. We went there and fell into fabric heaven.

The stretch houses multiple shops including Glanz Fabrics, Saroj Fabrics and Niharika Designer Fabrics & Suits. Now, we strolled and inquired at all these about their cotton fabrics, designer lehenga fabrics and chikan fabrics as well. Printed cotton fabrics start at INR 200 a meter. You’ll find quirky designs that you can easily turn into the table cloth, cover a drab sofa with it or make lampshades out of it.

You also get the prettiest of fabrics for lehengas, shararas and salwar kameez. You’ll find everything from blingy sheesha work to a more subtle got to work. If you’re looking to get a bridal lehenga under INR 10,000 and want to evade the usual heavy stuff, check out these shops.