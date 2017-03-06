Where To Learn Kickboxing, Yoga And More For Under INR 2,500 A Month

Don’t want to spend all your hard-earned money but want to get fit? Here are some fitness centres in Mumbai that won’t charge you more than INR 2,500 a month.

Amit Lalwani’s Kickboxing

Keen on learning kickboxing but on a budget as well? You can sign up for kickboxing lessons taken by instructor Amit Lalwani. He teaches kickboxing as well as muay thay at three locations across Mumbai – Bandra West, Khar and Sion East.

A month’s classes with 8 sessions is about INR 2,200, and you can take a trial class for INR 350.

Maharshi Karve Road, Opp. Railway Station, Charni Road, Mumbai

Beat N Bounce

At this Lokhandwala studio, fitness comes in all packages – fun, intense and Bollywood. From crossfit to dance fitness, Bollywood and even hip-hop classes, they’ve got it all. The price for dance fitness is INR 2,400 for 8 classes a month.

901, Crescent Royale, Behind Chinal, Off Link Road, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai

Reeta’s Revive

If you’re staying in Powai, Reeta’s Revive – a gym and fitness centre is a good option to explore. It is located in Raheja Vihar and you can choose to go their solely for the gym {weight lifting and cardio} or take up a class – zumba, belly dance, salsa, and more.

The cost for gym membership for a month is only INR 1,200.

Crystal Centre, 4th Floor, Raheja Vihar, Off Chandivali Farm Road, Chandivali, Powai, Mumbai

Pride Power Yoga

Pride Power Yoga and Aerobics have studios in different venues in the cities: Borivali, Charkop and Dahisar. A class costs only INR 100 and month’s sessions are for INR 1000.

Shop-14, Building-7, Gobind Chhaya CHS, Prem Nagar, Borivali, Mumbai

The Yoga Loft

Bust a move and do zumba at The Yoga Loft in Andheri. The classes are pretty reasonable at INR 2000 for 8 sessions and INR 2500 for 12.

Oberoi Chamber, A-202, Off New Link Road, Above Bora Bora, Andheri West, Mumbai

Studio 189

Studio 189 is a dance studio in Tardeo – with classes in Zumba, piloxing {a mix of pilates and boxing} and belly dancing too. Take 4 sessions of zumba here for INR 2000. We suggest getting pav bhaji from Sardar pav bhaji first and then working off the calories here later. Sadistic? We never denied it.

15/16, Everest Building, Besides Sardar Pav-Bhajiwala, Opp. Bus Depot, D. J. Dadaji Road, Tardeo, Mumbai

Body Craft Gym

Body Craft, a small but well-equipped gym in Goregaon East is an option you can consider them They have a free trial as well, and the monthly charge is INR 1,800.

103, Punam Building, Next to Reebok, Ramakrishna Mission Signal Junction, Linking Road, Khar, Mumbai

Tangerine

Tangerine, a sweet little studio in the heart of Khar has a variety of classes for the fitness-minded: aerial silk, house dance, yin yoga and even zumba fitness.

Zumba lessons are for INR 2500 for 8 sessions a month, and aerial silk for INR 1500 for 1 month and 4 sessions.

Rukhsana Apartment, 2nd Floor, 9, Next To Puja Casa, Ambedkar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Unicorn Gym

Go to Unicorn Gym in Tilaknagar in Chembur for working out but on a budget. This gym is open on Sundays, and a month’s membership is only for INR 2070.

P.S. There’s a free trial avaiable via Fitternity too if you want to check the space out.

Sagar Heritage, Building No. 30, 1st Floor, Tilaknagar Colony, Near Reliance Office, Tilaknagar, Chembur, Mumbai

Alistair

Alistair’s dance academy in Vashi is quite a great space to let loose and dance it out. There’s plenty of classes that you can take up – power yoga, contemporary dance, belly dancing {both for beginners and more advanced learners}, and zumba, among others. Classes are priced between INR 2000-2500 a month.

Satra Plaza, Shop-125, Sector 19-D, Vashi, Mumbai

Zest 4 Life

Zest 4 Life is a fitness studio located in Lokhandwala, Andheri and it offers unique workouts to sweat your way to fitness. One of the classes they offer is called Robu Spin, which is a type of cardio in which one draws letters and numbers with their feet while exercising. The monthly charge is INR 2,500 for 12 sessions.

16-A , Laxmi Industrial Estate, Sab Tv Lane, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Xersize

Xercise at Vile Parle is one of more popular fitness centres for women only, with very friendly and competent trainers. Go there for a comprehensive gym workout {with a mix of classes}, or targeted individual plans such as TAG {thighs, abs, gluts}, power yoga, holistic yoga or zumba. Sessions start at INR 1955 a month.

Matru Chhaya Building, Ground Floor, Dadabhai Cross Road 3, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Fun and Fit Gym

Looking for a budget gym in Thane? Head to Fun and Fit gym, where in addition to the usual gym facilities, they offer diet counselling with their nutritionist and massages as well.

The price is INR 2500 a month.

B-1, Agrasen Towers, Near Pratap Talkies, Kolbad Road, Near Pratap Talkies,Thane West,Mumbai

The Fitness Genius

People staying in Navi Mumbai, look out for this gym, The Fitness Genius which offers functional and kettlebell training, along with classes in aerobics, zumba and power yoga. A trial session is free via Fitternity and one month’s fee is INR 2070.

1st Floor, Shreeji Darshan Society, Near D Mart, Sector-40, Seawoods East, Mumbai

