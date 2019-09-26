You Can Stay At This 300-Year-Old Maratha Fort And It's Only Four Hours Away

Located at Pune’s Jadhavwadi area on Hadapsar-Saswad road, Fort Jadavgarh is a magical place that is so close to Mumbai. Weekend plans, anyone?

It was restored to its former glory in the year 2008. It is a 300-year-old Maratha fort, turned into a heritage hotel. It is a three star hotel, which takes you on a journey through 300 years of history and gives you the experience of grandiose of the Maratha regime.

The Fort Jadhavgadh is managed by Dr.Vithal Kamat’s Orchid group of hotels. It is a hotel which is also situated at such a scenic location that is can be considered an ideal location for tourists visit during weekend for a night’s stay. It also claims to be world’s first museum hotel.

Best Time To Visit: All weather works. This is a place which gives you a royal feeling due to its ambiance and facilities offered by them. there are varieties of options to choose for accommodation such as Maharaja and Maharani Suites, Museum Suite, Varsha Suite- Premium Rain Shower Room (a uniquely designed bathroom that let you gaze up at the stars and feel the cool hill breeze – all while having a relaxing shower), Tents and Neem Forest Cottages. Visit the Aai Museum inside the resort which portrays antiques of the Maratha dynasty.

They also have 45 minute-long shows of Shivaji Martial Arts, and Bullock cart rides and Ghazal nights. If you need a relaxed weekend then you can rejuvenate at the Spa or relax at the temperature controlled pool in the Fort Jadhavgadh Resort.

It is a resort that offers a perfect blend of history, culture, adventure and luxury living under one roof. It is an ideal place for the cultural enthusiasts, adventure enthusiasts and history as well as nature lovers.

Pricing: Room tariffs vary between INR 7,00 for the Royal Tent and INR 17,000 for the Bajirao Suite.

How To Get There: Fort Jadhavgadh is a pleasant 200 km, or four hour drive from Mumbai. It is located in Jadhavwadi on Hadapsar Saswad Road, about 22 kms from Pune. From Mumbai, take the Mumbai-Pune highway, take the National Highway 65, and then turn on to the Hadapsar-Saswad-Jejuri road.