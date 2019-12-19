Found A Hidden Gem In Mulund

Cute little space located near Nirmal Lifestyle Mall. From the outside, it may not look so appealing but on the inside, it’s a completely different scene. Beautiful interiors and very humble and welcoming staff. Special mention to our server Suresh who was the sweetest and suggested us the perfect dishes. Here’s what we tried- Garlic Bread Supreme-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- Comes with three kinds of garlic bread. Really cheesy and buttery. Loved all three. Nachos-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️-The tortilla chips were fresh and the salsa was yummy! American Style Fried Chicken-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️-Don’t know why it is named American. Tasted like Desi fried chicken with the spices. Nevertheless, if you ignore the name then this was the bomb. Loved the spicy coating on the fried chicken and the side sauce compliments the dish perfectly! Peri Peri Chicken Pizza-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- Again not exactly true to its name. You would expect peri-peri to be spicy but this one had a sweet and spicy kind of taste. But we loved this version of sweet and spicy peri-peri and it is a must try. Creamy Pesto Pasta-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️-We are absolutely crazy Pesto lovers and we loved this! So creamy and so delicious! Every pesto lover NEEDS to try this! Classic Cheese Fondue-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- Comes with grilled chicken, 2 kinds of garlic bread and potato wedges. It’s really the usual classic kind of fondue. A must try for cheese lovers. Also, the potato wedges were crazy delicious. Panna Cotta-⭐️⭐️⭐️- We are not really a fan of Panna Cotta but to our surprise this was nice! So soft and wiggly! Choco Lava Cake-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️- This one feels like a better version of Dominos’s choco lava. It has dark chocolate so if you’re not a fan then don’t try it. But you’ll be in chocolate heaven if you love dark chocolate. Overall, we really had a wonderful dining experience at Stone Oven. The food was really amazing and we recommend trying all the dishes we had.