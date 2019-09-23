Kaitlyn’s Beer Garden Is Now Revamped, Drop By Now!

Our favourite Kaitlyn’s beer garden is now revamped and the new version is superb. Everything is changed from décor to menu. The only thing I didn’t like much is that the new place is smaller than before. But as it is said, “Better things come in smaller packages” and this one is a great package. Seating is comfortable and spacious, the service is polite and helpful. The new menu is well spread with the best of the items from the previous menu and with new additions. The beer menu is superb and they also serve tap beer – which I enjoy the most. Drinks we had – Coffee martini (5/5) Breakfast sour (4/5) Both the drinks were great with good alcohol content and very well presented. Being known for beer how can I miss them – Hoppers wit and hoppers blonde and Hefeweizen – all on tap and they were great. The food we ordered – Avocado toast (3/5) two pointless only because of garlic overpowering the taste. Cajun potatoes (4/5) a great munch along with beers. Veg and chicken Flatbreads (5/5) thin crispbread base well topped. They were great. Chicken wings (5/5) one of the best dish. Bbq chicken sliders (4/5) best sliders I had till date. Wild mushroom risotto (4/5) creamy and delicious. Edamame risotto (4/5) I was having this for the first time and I liked it. Basil pesto (4/5) all green and great in taste. Desserts we had – Belgium chocolate (5/5) Great place, not heavy on pockets, cosiness with a great experience. Great Beer. 100% recommended.