Beach Hopping, Road Trips, And Forest Trails: Here's What To Do In And Around Alibaug

Cottages by the beach, sea-facing bungalows, farm-houses or resorts with private beaches, there is something for everyone here. Alibaug gives you the chance to enjoy the luxury of a beach vacation minus the hustle of Goa, and relaxing to the sounds and views of the sea and abundant greenery is one of the best experiences that make the stay in Alibaug this memorable.

We recommend Outpost if you're looking for a boutique stay in Alibaug. Surrounded by nature, this resort is luxury in peaceful surroundings. Read more about it here.

Paradise Resort, Radisson Blue, U Tropicana, Bohemyan Blue and Dewdrop Retreat are some of the other popular places to stay at.