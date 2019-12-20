Road Tripping To Lavasa? Here's All That You Need To Know

Of the many outdoor activities that take place in Lavasa, one of the most fun is the segway ride. Segways are machines with two wheels that you balance yourself on, and are incredibly fun to handle once you get the hang of it. The instructor will teach you how to operate the segway, and then you can ride it across Lavasa.

These are priced at INR 400 for 15 minutes, or you can rent one for INR 1,500 a day. You may book one in advance here or get it on the spot. Lavasa also has a bunch of on the spot bike rental spaces where you can hire a bike by the hour.