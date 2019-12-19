Swim In This Olympic-Size Pool At Goregaon For Only INR 100 Per Day

Established in 1972 with an aim to promote art and sports, Prabhodan as an organisation is the proud owner of one of the best sports complexes in the city. Unlike gymkhanas and elite clubs of the country which require you to wait in line for years {centuries even}, Prabhodan is approachable and open for all.

The facilities include an Olympic-sized swimming pool which lets you use it daily at a charge of INR 100 on weekdays, and INR 120 on weekends. There’s also a yearly membership at INR 7,099 that includes a coaching fee as well. The swimming pool is part of their ozone centre which also house a Talwalkar’s gym, billiards, yoga, aerobics, table tennis and chess. The club also has restaurants and chilling zones where you can take it easy. For those who like to run/play cricket, try out the Prabodhan Kreeda Bhawan behind the Ozone centre.