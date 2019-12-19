Prabhodan in Goregaon is a sports club that boasts of an Olympic-sized swimming pool and state-of-the-art facilities and here’s why you should sign up for a healthier, happier you.
Swim In This Olympic-Size Pool At Goregaon For Only INR 100 Per Day
What Is It?
Established in 1972 with an aim to promote art and sports, Prabhodan as an organisation is the proud owner of one of the best sports complexes in the city. Unlike gymkhanas and elite clubs of the country which require you to wait in line for years {centuries even}, Prabhodan is approachable and open for all.
The facilities include an Olympic-sized swimming pool which lets you use it daily at a charge of INR 100 on weekdays, and INR 120 on weekends. There’s also a yearly membership at INR 7,099 that includes a coaching fee as well. The swimming pool is part of their ozone centre which also house a Talwalkar’s gym, billiards, yoga, aerobics, table tennis and chess. The club also has restaurants and chilling zones where you can take it easy. For those who like to run/play cricket, try out the Prabodhan Kreeda Bhawan behind the Ozone centre.
Anything Else?
If your crumple your nose at swimming pools charging a bomb for you to swim in chlorinated water, Prabodhan has a water filtration system in their pool that saves your hair and skin.
