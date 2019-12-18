Santacruz East

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Santacruz East

Clothing Stores
image - Suta
Clothing Stores

Suta

Our Favourite Sari Brand Finally Opens Its First Physical Store In Mumbai And We're Stoked!
Santacruz East
Bakeries
image - Vienna Bakery
Bakeries

Vienna Bakery

Vienna Bakery's Plum Cake Is To Die For!
Santacruz East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chutney Plus
Fast Food Restaurants

Chutney Plus

Nibble On Yum South Indian Delicacies At This Hidden Gem In Santacruz East
Santacruz East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ripsey
Fast Food Restaurants

Ripsey

Calorie Labelled, Well Balanced Meals Designed To Get You All In One!
Santacruz East
Casual Dining
image - Grand The Dining Bar
Casual Dining

Grand The Dining Bar

Want To Have A Grand Meal?All You Have To Do Is Visit This Place In Santacruz
Santacruz East
Cafes
image - Thotrin Cafe
Cafes

Thotrin Cafe

Pork Cooked With Snails, Spicy Salads & More Authentic North-Eastern Grub At This Hidden Eatery
Santacruz East
Clothing Stores
image - Veer Design Studio
Clothing Stores

Veer Design Studio

This Lehenga Store In Santacruz Has Affordable & Stylish Options
Santacruz East
Casual Dining
image - Dumpling Khang
Casual Dining

Dumpling Khang

Hear, Hear: This Hidden Gem In Santacruz Serves Momo Burgers & Chocolate-Filled Momos
Santacruz East
Fine Dining
image - China House
Fine Dining

China House

A Go-To Place For Authentic Chinese Cuisine
Santacruz East
Yoga Studios
image - The Yoga Institute
Yoga Studios

The Yoga Institute

Stretch & Learn At This Yoga Institute That Also Has A Book Club
Santacruz East
Casual Dining
image - King Chilli Chindian Fusion
Casual Dining

King Chilli Chindian Fusion

This Kalina Restaurant Is A Must-Visit If Your Favourite Cuisine Is 'Chindian'
Santacruz East
Casual Dining
image - Theeram Restaurant
Casual Dining

Theeram Restaurant

Unlimited Thali & Fried Prawns: Go Here For Authentic Kerala-Style Food
Santacruz East
Other
image - Mumbai Domestic Airport
Other

Mumbai Domestic Airport

Delayed Flight? Here's How To Kill Time At Mumbai's Domestic Airport
Santacruz East
Pet Care
image - Moe's Bed & Biscuits
Pet Care

Moe's Bed & Biscuits

No Mo' Kennels: This Dog-Sitter Takes Our Pooches Straight Home
Santacruz East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Red Charcoal
Fast Food Restaurants

The Red Charcoal

House Party? Order In Galauti Kebabs, Biryani & More From This Delivery Service
Bandra East
Bars
image - X-Hale Lounge
Bars

X-Hale Lounge

Sheesha, Drinks And A View: Watch The Sun Go Down At This New Rooftop Lounge In Santacruz
Santacruz East
Clothing Stores
image - Happy Socks
Clothing Stores

Happy Socks

Stay Warm For Your Flight: Happy Socks Is Selling Their Goodies At Mumbai's Domestic Terminal
Vile Parle East
Lounges
image - Travel Club Lounge by TFS
Lounges

Travel Club Lounge by TFS

Comfort Begins At TFS Lounge
Vile Parle East
Casual Dining
image - Piping Hot
Casual Dining

Piping Hot

Relish Yum North Indian, Italian & Asian Food In Bkc!
Bandra East
Event Venues
image - MMRDA Grounds
Event Venues

MMRDA Grounds

World's Biggest Theatrical Production Is All Set To Perform In Mumbai
Bandra East
Clothing Stores
image - Standard Mens Wear
Clothing Stores

Standard Mens Wear

Men Who Hate To Shop, This Is The Only Store You Need For Indian Formal Wear
Santacruz West
Casual Dining
image - Copper Chimney
Casual Dining

Copper Chimney

Can You Guess Which SoBo Restaurant Is Now In BKC?
Bandra East
Bars
image - The Irish House
Bars

The Irish House

Best Place For Drinks And Food - Irish House
Jewellery Shops
image - Silver Palace
Jewellery Shops

Silver Palace

A Kurta Stitched For INR 300, Blouses And Bangles: Why We Love Santacruz Market!
Santacruz West
Clothing Stores
image - Essay By Salim Asgarally
Clothing Stores

Essay By Salim Asgarally

Pastels, Whites And Gold: Essay Is Every Modern Bride's Dream Come True
Santacruz West
Shoe Stores
image - Jaikar Mojris
Shoe Stores

Jaikar Mojris

A Kurta Stitched For INR 300, Blouses And Bangles: Why We Love Santacruz Market!
Santacruz West
Clothing Stores
image - Shubham Laces Center
Clothing Stores

Shubham Laces Center

A Kurta Stitched For INR 300, Blouses And Bangles: Why We Love Santacruz Market!
Santacruz West
Casual Dining
image - Burn Bar & Kitchen
Casual Dining

Burn Bar & Kitchen

A Huge Place With An Insane Bar Counter In BKC
Bandra East
Bars
image - Burn - Kitchen & Malt
Bars

Burn - Kitchen & Malt

Mumbai's First Malt Room Is Here & The Massive Bar Will Leave You Spoilt For Choice
Bandra East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hot Seekh
Fast Food Restaurants

Hot Seekh

We're Obsessed With The Baida Rotis At Hot Seekh In Santacruz
Santacruz West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Juno's Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Juno's Pizza

No-Cheese Or A 20-Inch Monster? Juno's Has A Pizza For Every Mood
Bandra East
Boutiques
image - Sangini Design Studio
Boutiques

Sangini Design Studio

Got A Wedding Or A Cocktail Party? This Chic Design Studio Will Sort You Out
Santacruz West
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kaka kaki
Fast Food Restaurants

Kaka kaki

Thaal And Bonding Go Hand In Hand At This New Bohri Joint In The City
Santacruz West
Casual Dining
image - All Elements
Casual Dining

All Elements

All Elements Café & Home Decor Have A Unique Concept. Visit Them Now!
Bandra East
