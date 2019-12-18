Explore
Santacruz East
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Santacruz East
Suta
Our Favourite Sari Brand Finally Opens Its First Physical Store In Mumbai And We're Stoked!
Santacruz East
Bakeries
Bakeries
Vienna Bakery
Vienna Bakery's Plum Cake Is To Die For!
Santacruz East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chutney Plus
Nibble On Yum South Indian Delicacies At This Hidden Gem In Santacruz East
Santacruz East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Ripsey
Calorie Labelled, Well Balanced Meals Designed To Get You All In One!
Santacruz East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Grand The Dining Bar
Want To Have A Grand Meal?All You Have To Do Is Visit This Place In Santacruz
Santacruz East
Cafes
Cafes
Thotrin Cafe
Pork Cooked With Snails, Spicy Salads & More Authentic North-Eastern Grub At This Hidden Eatery
Santacruz East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Veer Design Studio
This Lehenga Store In Santacruz Has Affordable & Stylish Options
Santacruz East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Dumpling Khang
Hear, Hear: This Hidden Gem In Santacruz Serves Momo Burgers & Chocolate-Filled Momos
Santacruz East
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
China House
A Go-To Place For Authentic Chinese Cuisine
Santacruz East
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
The Yoga Institute
Stretch & Learn At This Yoga Institute That Also Has A Book Club
Santacruz East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
King Chilli Chindian Fusion
This Kalina Restaurant Is A Must-Visit If Your Favourite Cuisine Is 'Chindian'
Santacruz East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Theeram Restaurant
Unlimited Thali & Fried Prawns: Go Here For Authentic Kerala-Style Food
Santacruz East
Other
Other
Mumbai Domestic Airport
Delayed Flight? Here's How To Kill Time At Mumbai's Domestic Airport
Santacruz East
Pet Care
Pet Care
Moe's Bed & Biscuits
No Mo' Kennels: This Dog-Sitter Takes Our Pooches Straight Home
Santacruz East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Red Charcoal
House Party? Order In Galauti Kebabs, Biryani & More From This Delivery Service
Bandra East
Bars
Bars
X-Hale Lounge
Sheesha, Drinks And A View: Watch The Sun Go Down At This New Rooftop Lounge In Santacruz
Santacruz East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Happy Socks
Stay Warm For Your Flight: Happy Socks Is Selling Their Goodies At Mumbai's Domestic Terminal
Vile Parle East
Lounges
Lounges
Travel Club Lounge by TFS
Comfort Begins At TFS Lounge
Vile Parle East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Piping Hot
Relish Yum North Indian, Italian & Asian Food In Bkc!
Bandra East
Event Venues
Event Venues
MMRDA Grounds
World's Biggest Theatrical Production Is All Set To Perform In Mumbai
Bandra East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Standard Mens Wear
Men Who Hate To Shop, This Is The Only Store You Need For Indian Formal Wear
Santacruz West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Copper Chimney
Can You Guess Which SoBo Restaurant Is Now In BKC?
Bandra East
Bars
Bars
The Irish House
Best Place For Drinks And Food - Irish House
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Silver Palace
A Kurta Stitched For INR 300, Blouses And Bangles: Why We Love Santacruz Market!
Santacruz West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Essay By Salim Asgarally
Pastels, Whites And Gold: Essay Is Every Modern Bride's Dream Come True
Santacruz West
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Jaikar Mojris
A Kurta Stitched For INR 300, Blouses And Bangles: Why We Love Santacruz Market!
Santacruz West
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Shubham Laces Center
A Kurta Stitched For INR 300, Blouses And Bangles: Why We Love Santacruz Market!
Santacruz West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Burn Bar & Kitchen
A Huge Place With An Insane Bar Counter In BKC
Bandra East
Bars
Bars
Burn - Kitchen & Malt
Mumbai's First Malt Room Is Here & The Massive Bar Will Leave You Spoilt For Choice
Bandra East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hot Seekh
We're Obsessed With The Baida Rotis At Hot Seekh In Santacruz
Santacruz West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Juno's Pizza
No-Cheese Or A 20-Inch Monster? Juno's Has A Pizza For Every Mood
Bandra East
Boutiques
Boutiques
Sangini Design Studio
Got A Wedding Or A Cocktail Party? This Chic Design Studio Will Sort You Out
Santacruz West
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kaka kaki
Thaal And Bonding Go Hand In Hand At This New Bohri Joint In The City
Santacruz West
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
All Elements
All Elements Café & Home Decor Have A Unique Concept. Visit Them Now!
Bandra East
