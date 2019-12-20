Our Favourite Sari Brand Finally Opens Its First Physical Store In Mumbai And We're Stoked!

After winning thousands of hearts online and after crossing many digital milestones, Suta has finally launched a brick and mortar store in Mumbai. And, it's right here in Kalina! For those who are new to this brand, we'll describe it in three words: elegance, minimalism and high-end fashion. Suta is the combination and brainchild of two sisters - Sujata and Taniya - with the former being the brain and the latter, the heart. Like their online store, their physical boutique too symbolizes beauty, positivity and love.

Sprawling across 1,800 sq ft., this chic boutique is an epitome of luxury, boasting of the finest sari collection, soothing decor and interiors, and an amazing vibe.

Now, let's jump right into their collection. Expect soothing pastels and muted colours, subtle prints, ruffles and frills, and bold patterns. And, the options are plenty. Choose from their vast array, from ruffle saris (our personal favourite) to handlooms, silk, Jamdani, Mul Khesh and a lot more. If you're confused, opt for their ruffle sari, it totally stands out. It strikes the perfect balance between funkiness and elegance.

The average start range of their saris is INR 2,000 and upwards.

Looking for offbeat blouses to dramatize your simple sari? Well, their designer blouses will not disappoint you. From basic ones to the ones with dramatic frills and geometric designs - these little pieces of fabric are sure to uplift your traditional look. The starting range of their blouses is INR 1,500 and upwards.