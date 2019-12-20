This Kalina Restaurant Is A Must-Visit If Your Favourite Cuisine Is 'Chindian'

We started with the chicken kung pao and steamed chicken wontons. Their kung pao sauce is flavoursome and you wouldn’t want to miss it. The chicken was juicy and cooked to perfection. The wontons weren’t bad either, but not as good as the dimsums that we ordered next.

They have a variety of dimsums. We ordered chicken sui mui, which took a good 20 minutes to arrive at our table, but the waiters were kind enough to let us know this in advance. And oh my, it was worth the wait. The mild flavours of the juicy little dumplings sure made our day.

Next was their Thai pot rice which was again perfectly cooked with the right flavours. We ended with prawns kung pao, mostly because we fell in love with their kung pao sauce.