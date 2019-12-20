Head To This Cafe In Mulund West For Chocolate Pizza And Hot Tea

True to their name, the cafe serves an impressive list of teas. Masala, ginger, cinnamon, lemongrass, kesariya, mint, chocolate and rose are some of the flavours that are available. They also have a very interesting selection of black teas, which includes tender orange, creamy fruit fusion, swirly strawberry, and more.

If you’re tea-ed out, try their milkshakes. Their saffron and cream milkshake for INR 150 deserves a special mention.