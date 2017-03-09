Go Kayaking And Butterfly Spotting At This Secret Picnic Near Mumbai

A little knowledge isn’t always a dangerous thing – trust Blue Bulb on this one. In this case, all we have to do is pick a date, let our friends or family in on the plan, and show up at the pick-up location, which is Nalasopara. After that, these guys will take care of everything. Serving up some Enid Blyton-style charm, Blue Bulb set up cute hammocks and swings under big trees, have an option for kayaking on the lake, or splashing in the stream, and give us more than enough material for our mind and Instagram feed to capture. The expedition includes some short trekking and swimming as well for the fitness-minded. Blue Bulb will also set up tents, and take the participants kayaking – as well as provide life jackets for the same. The treks include flora and fauna watching under the guidance of a trained instructor, butterfly spotting and photo-ops.