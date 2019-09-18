Have You Been To India's First Japanese Entertainment Zone In Oberoi Mall?

Right at the top floor of Oberoi Mall, the Namco Entertainment Zone is, by far, our favourite part of the mall. The first of its kind in India, it's a quintessential arcade style gaming zone which has got everything from virtual games, basketball, air hockey and archery to 3D animation and PAC Man. Spread across 9,000 sq. ft., Namco offers large-scale play equipment built and designed around Japanese standards of safety, fit for both - children and adults.

