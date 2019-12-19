Love Glamping? This Tent Resort In Nashik Is Just Where You Need To Be

Paradise Tent Resort is situated in the heart of Nashik, and enveloped by the breathtaking views of Anjaneri hills. With air-conditioned, and non-air-conditioned single, couple and group tents, they provide luxury at its best. For INR 2,000, you get to stay at a non-AC tent, and the AC one costs INR 2,450 per night. And in case you're traveling in a group of four, you can opt for their AC group tents, available for INR 5,500. The price also includes a complimentary breakfast.

And in case you're thinking that this is about it, you're wrong. The resort provides barbecue facilities, has a private dining hall, a private water park called Shubham Water World, areas for business meetups and conferences, a lush green lawn that's ideal for destination weddings, and a staff that's always a notch high, when it comes to being prompt in service, and treating guests as family members.

And even though Nashik doesn't look like an ideal place for vacationing, trust this tent resort to make your break memorable for you.