Ready, Set, Race: We Found A Racing Store In Tardeo You Should Check Out

Do you love bikes and racing? Then this store in Tardeo is the place for you. Performance Racing stocks a wide variety of imported racing, biking gear, bike parts, and accessories for the avid motorbike enthusiast. The store stocks brands like Arai, Akrapovic, Pazzo, Galfer, Racefit, Ariete and Ixon among others. We found everything you could need to personalise your biking experience as well as all things to make sure you do it in the safest way possible. We found helmets ranging from 7,000 to 9,500; jackets at INR 6,500; and boots at INR 17,000. So the next time you're looking to upgrade your bike, you could visit this shop and get cracking on turning the bike of your dreams into a reality.