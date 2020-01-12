Pet Parents, Get Your Pooches Ready! India's Favourite & Biggest Pet Festival Is Back

Pet Fed 2020 Mumbai

₹ 299 upwards

Sat - Sun | 11-12 Jan, 2020

10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

JVPD Grounds

Address: 30, Devle Road, Juhu, Mumbai

What's Happening

All you animal and pet lovers/parents out there, our favourite pet festival is back with its 3rd edition and we're pawsitively elated! Kick starting on the second weekend of January 2020, this festival is all set to make sure that you and your babies spend the best time together. Expect loads and loads of fun activities like the International Cat Show, Fashion Show, Police Dog Show, Adoption Camps, Temptation Alley, Kitty Play Pen and so much more. And there are dedicated play areas where your pooches can simply play around, make new friends and chill together! 

The fun doesn't stop here! With over 400 pet care brands, you're sure to walk out with multiple shopping bags *satisfied purring in progress* During this two-day event, multiple national and international pet care brands will be setting up stalls and shops to display their products and services. Expect quirky leashes, pets spas and salons, photo booths, tasty treats and a lot more. 

And there are enough food and drinks stalls for all us hoomans too! 

We gotta tell you, the tickets are up for grabs already, from INR 299 onwards! 

How's The Venue

Organised at the JVPD ground in Juhu which sprawls over a whopping 3 acres, this coming year's Pet Fed is sure to be better, bigger and greener. 

Pro-Tip

If you plan on staying there the full day, please make sure you carry your pet carriers, leash and muzzle (if your pet is a little aggressive.) There are tons of water bowls and fillers at the venue, so don't worry about hydration. It's time you start prepping and get ready for paw-ridise! 

Tickets are already up for grabs! Book yours paw-sitively! 

Price

₹299 upwards

