Pack 'Em Sandwiches: Picnic Spots In The City To Bookmark

Located within Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the city, this tranquil, green space is one of the most popular picnic destinations within Mumbai. Head over on a weekend with a picnic basket, and enjoy a lovely morning in the midst of nature, complete with the sound of chirping and a fresh breeze that you won’t find in the busy city life. There are a few restaurants around too, and if you’re feeling adventurous you can always go up to the surrounding villages to enjoy a cultural experience.



#LBBTip – This spot also makes for a scenic road trip or even a bike ride.