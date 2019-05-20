Mumbai might be a concrete jungle, but it also offers some quaint, calm and tranquil picnic spots right in the middle of the hustle bustle. Craving for that break, or wish to do something different this weekend? Head over to these picnic spots within Mumbai.
Pack 'Em Sandwiches: Picnic Spots In The City To Bookmark
Yeoor Hills
Located within Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the city, this tranquil, green space is one of the most popular picnic destinations within Mumbai. Head over on a weekend with a picnic basket, and enjoy a lovely morning in the midst of nature, complete with the sound of chirping and a fresh breeze that you won’t find in the busy city life. There are a few restaurants around too, and if you’re feeling adventurous you can always go up to the surrounding villages to enjoy a cultural experience.
#LBBTip – This spot also makes for a scenic road trip or even a bike ride.
Vasai
The green stretch of Vasai-Virar is well worth the travel, because you’ll be rewarded with fresh, clean air and beautiful green views of the farmland and hills around. You also have beaches, forts, temples and churches here, and this neighbourhood will remind you of a quaint village in Goa.
Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Located right here in the city, this national park is a popular getaway and a convenient break from the city life. Did you know? This is one of the most frequented national parks in the world! And for good reason- the greenery, wildlife and fresh air make this a lovely getaway with Mother Nature. You can come over with your picnic baskets and enjoy a lovely day out with your loved ones. You can also enjoy short hikes and trails to the surrounding caves.
Karjat
Karjat is one of the green suburbs of Mumbai, and is a great weekend getaway thanks to the abundance of farmhouses and hotels. The neighbourhood is also great for a road trip, and if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also check out the caves and forts in this neighbourhood.
Karnala Bird Sanctuary
Located near Panvel, this bird sanctuary is quite unlike any other break within the city. Not only do you enjoy the luxury of bird-watching, but also get the chance to pack your picnic baskets and plop down on the green lawns to enjoy a memorable lunch. There are loads of hotels around where you can eat too.
#LBBTip – if you take up a trail within the sanctuary, make sure you visit Karnala Caves.
Aarey Colony
This green neighbourhood within Mumbai is great for a cycle ride, and you can carry your breakfast baskets and make a picnic out of it! Clean, green, fresh and away from the bustling city life, this is a quick and convenient break that you can take on a weekend morning.
#LBBTip - you can also enjoy a boat ride at the lake.
Comments (0)