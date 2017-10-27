Mew-ga, hosted by Cat Cafe Studio in Versova, is India’s first yoga-with-cats workshop. The concept, adapted from the United States, is now the new coolest thing to do in Mumbai.
Do The Downward Kittie: Do Yoga With A Cat In Your Lap At This Versova Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Shortcut
Meow-Ow
Love cats? Then you’re going to love what we’re telling you. Cat Cafe Studio is hosting a Mew-ga sessions three times a week {Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday} for INR 3,000 and we can’t wait to stretch it with the cats. When we asked them about this concept, and they told us that a major advantage of experiencing being around cats while performing activities like yoga is that it helps one envision cats in their own home – which is their ultimate goal. Of course, people can also adopt the 32 rescued cats they have with 12 that are in foster care. And once you’re done with yoga, do try their chilli cheese toast and Oreo shake {they’re both out of this world}.
So, We're Saying...
So, pick up your yoga mats, grab your water bottles, and rush to this Versova yoga studio for some rejuvenating sessions with felines. And if you fall in love with a fur ball, you know you can take it home.
Also On Cat Cafe Studio
