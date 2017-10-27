Do The Downward Kittie: Do Yoga With A Cat In Your Lap At This Versova Cafe

Love cats? Then you’re going to love what we’re telling you. Cat Cafe Studio is hosting a Mew-ga sessions three times a week {Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday} for INR 3,000 and we can’t wait to stretch it with the cats. When we asked them about this concept, and they told us that a major advantage of experiencing being around cats while performing activities like yoga is that it helps one envision cats in their own home – which is their ultimate goal. Of course, people can also adopt the 32 rescued cats they have with 12 that are in foster care. And once you’re done with yoga, do try their chilli cheese toast and Oreo shake {they’re both out of this world}.