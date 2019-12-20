Go To Rabdi Wala In Borivali For Authentic Marwadi & Kathiawadi Food

If you’re into some authentic Marwadi and Kathiawadi food, then you’ve got to make your way to this small joint in Borivali that will satiate all your food cravings in an instant. They serve some mouth-watering dal baati churma and the ever-in-demand gatte ki sabzi, and have some insane varieties of rabdi {mango is our favourite flavour} and delicious jalebis. Those who enjoy heavy, but authentic tasting traditional food from bhakri to puran poli to bajre ki roti and baingan bharta are sure to have a blast in here. They serve them all in ‘maa ke haath ka khana‘ style, so in case you’re missing home a bit much, you know where to go.