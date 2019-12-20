Eat delicious Marwadi and Kathiawadi food at this tiny eatery, Rabdi Wala in Borivali.
Go To Rabdi Wala In Borivali For Authentic Marwadi & Kathiawadi Food
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Chow Down
If you’re into some authentic Marwadi and Kathiawadi food, then you’ve got to make your way to this small joint in Borivali that will satiate all your food cravings in an instant. They serve some mouth-watering dal baati churma and the ever-in-demand gatte ki sabzi, and have some insane varieties of rabdi {mango is our favourite flavour} and delicious jalebis. Those who enjoy heavy, but authentic tasting traditional food from bhakri to puran poli to bajre ki roti and baingan bharta are sure to have a blast in here. They serve them all in ‘maa ke haath ka khana‘ style, so in case you’re missing home a bit much, you know where to go.
Anything Else?
The ambiance here is strictly decent. It’s a little noisy because it faces the main road, but hey, that just means parking worries are solved! They also have a copper vessel that they bring to your table to help you wash hands – royal style hand wash, you see.
So, We're Saying...
Go here with an appetite because at Rabdi Wala, there will be less talking and more eating.
