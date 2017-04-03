Why Every Stationery-Lover Has To Head To Abdul Rehman Street In Kalbadevi

Ten-Second Takeaway

We headed to explore the Mecca of wholesale stationery needs and found some gems.

What Is It?

Probably one of the busiest streets in the city. Abdul Rehman Street in Kalbadevi is as challenging as it gets for people who hate crowds. However, if you’re a shopping ranger and can tell a good shop from a bad one, this street can change the way you look at stationery. From beautiful folders {INR 100} to gift packaging {starting INR 50} that will get tongues wagging, you can expect anything to hit your face. Money counting machines, laces and tassels, wooden frames {INR 30 onward} and plastic sheets that can transform any surface, you get it all here. Regular notebooks, art supplies, handmade paper and stickers are also available at dirt cheap prices.

Folders

A very modest shop with a range of folders to suit different personalities, you should head to Royal Sales Corporation and bargain. If you’re buying several pieces at once, the prices will anyway come down.

Royal Sales Corporation

261, Corner Of Janjikar Street, Chippi Chawl, Kalbadevi, Mumbai

Stickers

Got a thing for labelling things? Get a pack of stickers starting at INR 20 at Al-Nawaz Stickers. Each pack contains 100 stickers and the secret to an organised life.

AL- Nawaz Stickers

213, Abdul Rehman Street, Chippi Chawl, Kalbadevi, Mumbai

Statues

Retail shops that sell a Buddha idol for thousands of rupees can take a hike. Devoba art is a wholesale gift shop that has everything from idols of jazz players to ganesh murtis and beautiful buddha idols. We picked one up for INR 350.

Boxes And More

Do you believe that good packaging can make all the difference? We believe so too and stopped at Supernova – a shop specialising in gifting options. You’ll find everything from cane baskets to boxes with intricate detail. We picked up one such box for INR 150.

Supernova

237, Abdul Rehman Street, Chippi Chawl, Kalbadevi, Mumbai

Plastic Sheets

Niraj Plastics deals in PVC sheets, vinyl films, self adhesive films and more. While the use may be industrial, we picked up smaller sheets for art purposes. They came at INR 20 a piece.

Niraj Plastics

A/2, Ground Floor, Shamsheth Lane, Off Abdul Rehman Street, Chippi Chawl, Kalbadevi, Mumbai

So, We're Saying...

It’s one of those places where you go once in six months and stock up on all you need.There are also book shop that sell books on discount, do remember to check them out.

#LBBTip

Do not dare to take your car here. Hail a cab or use the train, be wise.