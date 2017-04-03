We headed to explore the Mecca of wholesale stationery needs and found some gems.
Why Every Stationery-Lover Has To Head To Abdul Rehman Street In Kalbadevi
Ten-Second Takeaway
What Is It?
Folders
A very modest shop with a range of folders to suit different personalities, you should head to Royal Sales Corporation and bargain. If you’re buying several pieces at once, the prices will anyway come down.
Stickers
Got a thing for labelling things? Get a pack of stickers starting at INR 20 at Al-Nawaz Stickers. Each pack contains 100 stickers and the secret to an organised life.
Statues
Retail shops that sell a Buddha idol for thousands of rupees can take a hike. Devoba art is a wholesale gift shop that has everything from idols of jazz players to ganesh murtis and beautiful buddha idols. We picked one up for INR 350.
Boxes And More
Do you believe that good packaging can make all the difference? We believe so too and stopped at Supernova – a shop specialising in gifting options. You’ll find everything from cane baskets to boxes with intricate detail. We picked up one such box for INR 150.
Plastic Sheets
Niraj Plastics deals in PVC sheets, vinyl films, self adhesive films and more. While the use may be industrial, we picked up smaller sheets for art purposes. They came at INR 20 a piece.
So, We're Saying...
#LBBTip
Do not dare to take your car here. Hail a cab or use the train, be wise.
