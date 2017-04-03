Why Every Stationery-Lover Has To Head To Abdul Rehman Street In Kalbadevi

Probably one of the busiest streets in the city. Abdul Rehman Street in Kalbadevi is as challenging as it gets for people who hate crowds. However, if you’re a shopping ranger and can tell a good shop from a bad one, this street can change the way you look at stationery. From beautiful folders {INR 100} to gift packaging {starting INR 50} that will get tongues wagging, you can expect anything to hit your face. Money counting machines, laces and tassels, wooden frames {INR 30 onward} and plastic sheets that can transform any surface, you get it all here. Regular notebooks, art supplies, handmade paper and stickers are also available at dirt cheap prices.